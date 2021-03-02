Four die in accident as car collides with lorry in Andhra Pradesh

The accident occurred near the Kia Motors Ltd factory outside Penukonda town.

news Accident

Four people were killed in a ghastly car accident in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when the car in which the four people were travelling collided with a lorry on NH 44, near the Kia Motors Limited factory outside Penukonda town.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 2 am on Tuesday. All four of those travelling in the car died on the spot. Police said that they were travelling from Yashwantpura in Bengaluru and were heading towards Kurnool. The car, which was speeding, hit the lorry from behind.



The deceased have been identified as Manoj Mittal, 38, Mohammed Alam, 30, and two women-- Kanchal Singh and Rekha, both in their late twenties. Manoj hailed from Bengaluru’s Yashwantpura, while the others are believed to be from New Delhi.



According to Penukonda Circle Inspector Sree Hari, the accident occurred as the lorry shifted lanes and suddenly applied the break at a speed-breaker, after which the car collided with the lorry.



Speaking to TNM, the inspector said, "The lorry driver suddenly moved the vehicle to the right and applied the break, following which the car collided with the lorry from the left side.” He added, "The lorry driver is the accused in this case, as he drove the lorry in the wrong lane and caused the accident.”



The absconding driver is yet to be arrested. The bodies of the four deceased have been shifted to the Penukonda government hospital for further formalities. According to the inspector, the postportem will be conducted once the kin of the deceased from New Delhi are contacted.

Earlier in December, four people were killed in Anantapur's Bathapalli block when a truck ran over them as they were trying to rescue another accident victim. In February, a tourist bus carrying 25 passengers fell into a gorge in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district. Four persons, including an eight-month baby, were killed.