Former Union Minister RPN Singh quits Congress, day after being named star campaigner

RPN Singh’s resignation comes just weeks before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

news Politics

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader RPN Singh has resigned from the Congress, a day after being named as one of the party's star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Singh submitted his resignation letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, January 25. Sharing a picture of the resignation letter on social media, Singh wrote, “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind.” It is speculated that he will be joining the BJP.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, people and the party,” RPN Singh wrote in his resignation letter.

RPN Singh is a former MP from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and has served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Singh is also the in-charge for the Jharkhand affairs of the party, where the party is in power along with the JMM. Singh hails from Padrauna and is a scion of the royal family.

Sources said he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh.

It is reported that RPN Singh will be joining the BJP later in the day. Singh had earlier sparked speculation that he will be switching parties after he changed his Twitter bio to edit his Congress designation out.

RPN Singh’s resignation comes just weeks before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Singh will be a high-profile exit from UP Congress after Jitin Prasada, who quit the party and now is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

The Congress has been facing an exodus of its leaders in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, three candidates named by the party switched sides to other parties.