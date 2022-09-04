Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident

Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad when the car he was travelling in crashed into a divider, police said.

Businessman Cyrus Mistry, who was the former Tata Sons chairman, was killed in a road accident on Sunday, September 4. The accident occured when his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad, \on a bridge over the Surya river. The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat. More details will be obtained from them, the police official said.

Cyrus Mistry was the son of Pallonji Mistry, the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group which is the largest shareholder of the Tata Group. Cyrus joined the board of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 2006 after Pallonji Mistry retired, and later, Cyrus shot to fame when he was announced as the chairman of the Tata Group in 2012, when Ratan Tata stepped down. However, in 2016, Cyrus was ousted from the post of chairman of the huge business conglomerate, and A long-drawn legal battle ensued between the two parties and various allegations were made by Mistry against Ratan Tata and the group of oppression and mismanagement.

The most recent development in the Tata vs Mistry case came in May this year, when the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions filed on behalf of Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt Ltd seeking review of the apex court's March 2021 judgment, upholding Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as executive Chairman of Tata Sons. In March last year, a bench headed by then Chief Justice SA Bobde said all questions of law are in favour of Tata Group and dismissed the appeals filed by Mistry. The top court also upheld the Tata Sons decision to sack Cyrus Mistry on October 24, 2016.

Several people, including top politicians and businesspersons, have condoled 54-year-old Mistry’s sudden death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry.



He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.



