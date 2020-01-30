Former Kerala Min and veteran Congress leader M Kamalam passes away at 92

Kamalam’s political career stretched to seven decades. She also served as Co-operation Minister in the 1980s.

news Obituary

Former Kerala state Minister and veteran Congress leader M Kamalam passed away at her residence in Kozhikode on Thursday. She was 92.

Kamalam was active in politics for seven decades. She was Co-operation Minister between 1982-1985 during Chief Minister K Karunakaran’s tenure. She represented Kalpetta Assembly constituency twice – having won in 1980 and in 1982.

During her long political career, she served as Vice President and general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). She had also served as Chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission. Kamalam who stayed with Congress (O) faction after the party split was also very close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Condolences poured in following her demise.

In a statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, stating, "Condolences on the death of former minister and senior Congress leader M Kamalam. Kamalam was a prominent leader when the Congress was spit. She was in the forefront in the movements against Emergency. Kamalam who was active in politics for seven decades was an excellent organiser and orator."

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who visited Kamalam's residence in Kozhikode paid homage to her. He said that her contributions to the Kerala society will be remembered ever.

"She was in the forefront in all agitations led by Congress. She started her political career along with the senior Congress leaders of Malabar region. Heartfelt condolences," Mullappally Ramachandran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President told the media.