Former Karnataka min and MLA UT Khader booked for sedition for 'provocative speech'

Amidst the ongoing curfew and violence across Dakshina Kannada, former Karnataka minister and Mangaluru (formerly Ullal) constituency MLA U T Khader has been booked after allegedly stirring communal disharmony in a speech.

Based on a complaint filed by Sandesh Kumar Shetty, district general secretary, Dakshina Kannada BJP Yuva Morcha, Mangaluru South police have registered the case on December 19, under Sections 124 A (Sedition - any person by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot — if rioting be committed — if not committed).

In his complaint, Shetty said that the legislator while addressing a protest at Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner’s office on December 17 said, "Karnataka will burn if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 is implemented.” Shetty alleged that Khader had provoked people to indulge in criminal activities.

A video of the speech has gone viral and is doing rounds on social media. BJP General Secretary and MP Shobha Karandlaje have shared the clip on Twitter condemning Khader.

“If it’s anyone who needs to show a certificate and prove they are citizens of India, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ever since BJP came to power, they are indulging in divide and rule politics, similar to the British rule. They have spoken about implementing CAA in Karnataka which is a peaceful state. Even though different parts of India are burning, Karnataka has maintained peace and is a model state. I would like to advise, appeal and warn the Karnataka Chief Minister that if CAA is implemented, Karnataka too will burn,” Khader is heard saying in the clip.

Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that Khader had incited violence through speech, which Kateel claimed led to communal violence and death of two people in Mangaluru on Thursday evening.

Shobha Karandlaje tweeted, “Even though #CAA2019 doesn't affect any Kannadigas, former minister UT Khader provoked people to burn Karnataka & incited violences! It's really shameful that a former minister instigates public to go against the govt & cause damages to the public properties.”

Mangaluru North MLA tweeted that UT Khader will be made answerable.

Meanwhile on December 18, Khader said on Twitter that his speech had been misinterpreted.

“My speech has been misinterpreted. I did not say that I will set Karnataka on fire. I told if CAB is implemented in Karnataka, then the ruling government has to face severe opposition. Instead of wrongly interpreting my statements and wasting time, please focus on other work,” he tweeted in Kananda.

ನನ್ನ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪಾಗಿ ಅರ್ಥೈಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚುತ್ತೇನೆಂದು ನಾನು ಹೇಳಿಲ್ಲ.CAB ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಾರಿ ಮಾಡಿದರೆ ತೀವ್ರ ವಿರೋಧ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಲಿದೆ ಎಂಬರ್ಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನೆ.ತಪ್ಪಾಗಿ ಅರ್ಥೈಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಕಾಲಹರಣ ಮಾಡುವ ಬದಲು ಇತರ ಕೆಲಸದತ್ತ ಗಮನ ಕೊಡಿ.(1) — UT Khadér (@utkhader) December 19, 2019

In his next tweet, Khader blamed the Centre. “By getting new laws, you have set the fire to the northern parts of India. In midst of all this what happened to economic instability in the country? The Centre is just trying to divert attention from real issues by implementing new laws,” he tweeted.