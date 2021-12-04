Former CM Rosaiah’s death: Andhra, Telangana to observe 3 days of state mourning

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah, who was 88 years old, passed away in the early hours of December 4.

Tributes are pouring in from all corners of the Telugu states for former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah, who passed away on Saturday, December 4. The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have announced a three-day mourning from December 4 to 6 for Rosaiah, who was at the helm of affairs of the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2011. Arrangements are being made for his funeral to be conducted with police honours, which is likely to take place on Sunday, December 5.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences, and remembered Rosaiah as one of the "leaders who brought many laurels to the posts he had held, such as the finance ministry."

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu and a host of others on Saturday, December 4, expressed profound grief over Rosaiah’s demise. “I pray for rest to his soul and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” the Andhra Pradesh Governor said in a message.

Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed grief and shock at the passing away of the former Governor of Tamil Nadu and former chief minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Paying rich tributes to his memory, the Governor termed him as an iconic politician in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. "It is a great testimony to his unmatched acumen in administration that he presented the State Budget for a record number of 15 times," the Governor observed.

Rosaiah became Chief Minister of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh on September 3, 2009, following the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He served as Chief Minister till November 25, 2010, and became Tamil Nadu Governor in August 2011.

In his long political career, Rosaiah served as a legislator, minister, parliamentarian, Chief Minister and Governor. His death is a deep loss to the two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan said in a statement.

Chandrababu Naidu described Rosaiah as a good administrator and an economic expert.

AP Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath, state BJP president Somu Veerraju, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan Vice-Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy and several others mourned Rosaiah's death.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin also condoled Rosaiah’s death. "Pained to hear about the passing away of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief,” Stalin tweeted.

Rosaiah was rushed to hospital on the morning of Saturday, December 4, after his pulse rate reportedly fell. The hospital bulletin stated that he was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state. Rosaiah was declared dead at 8.20 am. He is survived by wife, three sons and a daughter.

His body has been shifted to his residence for people to pay their final respects. The funeral is to take place on Sunday, December 5, according to family sources.

