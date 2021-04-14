Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for coronavirus

Akhilesh Yadav had recently visited Haridwar where the Kumbh Mela is underway and met various religious leaders.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav as well as current Uttar Pradesh minister Ashutosh Tandon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet in Hindi on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav said, "My coronavirus test report has come positive. I have isolated myself and started treatment at home itself. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested. They are requested to stay in isolation for some days."

Akhilesh Yadav had recently visited Haridwar in Uttarakhand where the Kumbh Mela is underway and met various religious leaders, including Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier.

अभी-अभी मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मैंने अपने आपको सबसे अलग कर लिया है व घर पर ही उपचार शुरू हो गया है।



पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं, उन सबसे विनम्र आग्रह है कि वो भी जाँच करा लें। उन सभी से कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहने की विनती भी है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 14, 2021

On reaching Lucknow, Yadav got himself tested on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Tandon tweeted, "After observing initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested, and the report has come positive. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested."

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309, a senior official said. The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.

According to a report in the Times of India, at least 102 pilgrims and around 20 seers have tested positive for coronavirus even as COVID-19 norms were violated at the Kumbh Mela being held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. According to the report, the religious heads have refused to get tested, refused to wear masks and have not been following physical distancing. Uttarakhand also recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID cases and fatalities this year with 1,925 people testing positive.

With PTI inputs