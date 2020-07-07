In a suspected case of suicide, the former chief executive officer of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank was found dead in a car in Bengaluru on Monday evening. A formal confirmation is awaited on whether it is a case of suicide.

Bangalore Mirror reported that 70-year-old Vasudev Malya was found dead in his car at around 6.30 pm on Monday. The car was parked in the vicinity of his residence. The police from the jurisdictional Subramanyapura Police Station rushed to the spot once alerted by a passerby.

According to the report, Malya was one of those accused of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore of the cooperative bank. He was raided recently on June 18 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the case.

The Hindu reported that forensic teams of the police were about to reach the scene and collect evidence before the body could be retrieved.

Other probe agencies, like the Enforcement Directorate, CID (Criminal Investigation Department), RBI (Reserve Bank of India), and Registrar of Cooperative Societies are also scrutinising the bankâ€™s working over alleged irregularities.

Incidentally, the Karnataka High Court had also pulled up the probe agencies over lack of swift investigation in the case.

Investigations had reportedly revealed that while the bank claimed that only 1% of its turnover was spent for promotional purposes, it was in fact around 25% to 30%.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.