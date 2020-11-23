Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84

The octogenarian Congress leader had been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications.

news Death

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 84. The octogenarian Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications and his health had deteriorated on Monday morning. A team of nine doctors who were monitoring him at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) had said that he was "very very critical.”

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was at GMCH along with Gogoi's son Gaurav, had confirmed to PTI that he passed away at 5.34 pm. Gogoi had been put on ventilation after suffering a multi- organ failure, and the health minister had said that only his brain and heart were responsive.

The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened. On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.

In the days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Gogoi was at the forefront of the Congress initiative to form a 'Grand Alliance', comprising all the opposition parties for the 2021 assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the senior Congress leader's death.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that Gogoi was a true Congress leader and that he will miss him.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.