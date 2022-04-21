Football club Manchester City pays tribute to Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

Manchester City took to Instagram and paid tribute to the film through a poster featuring three of its finest players.

As Prasanth Neel's Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 reportedly notched up Rs 625 crore from the box office in its first week, it found a global fan in the English Premier League team, Manchester City, which took to Instagram and put up a poster featuring three of its finest players, whose first or family names start with the initials K, G and F.

Splashed with the club's light blue official colour, the poster plays up Man City's three star midfielders- the Belgian player Kevin de Bruyn, whom experts regard as the 'complete footballer', the German Ilkay Gundogan, who was previously with Dortmund, and 21-year-old Phil Foden. Sharing the poster, Manchester City worte, “Our very own KGF!”

Farhan Akhtar, whose Excel Entertainment presented the superhit film to the North Indian market, took notice of the poster and retweeted it with the comment: "When your team and film find each other." Farhan Akhtar’s retweet of the KGF poster received more than 1,30,000 likes and over 4,000 comments within hours of it being put up by the club.

Released nationwide on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and its star cast is led by Yash, with Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt also playing key roles.

Popular Indian dairy brand Amul had also congratulated the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 for its blockbuster success through its latest topical advertisement, featuring the pan-Indian film's lead star Yash. Featuring an image of actor Yash as Rocky Bhai from the KGF franchise, Amul’s tagline read, "Koolar mein gold rakho! Say Yash to it (Keep it in the Koolar, say Yash to it).”

The film revolves around the story of Rocky, who rises from poverty to gain control over Kolar Gold Fields, a mining region in Karnataka. Yash is seen posing with his bike, while he has a slice of bread smeared with Amul butter in his hands.

