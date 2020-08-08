Flood-like situation continues in several parts of Karnataka

Swollen rivers and flood like situation continues to threaten lives and property in several parts of Karnataka that have been ravaged by torrential rains over the last few days. Though there has been a respite from the downpour in some parts, rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, inundating low lying areas in several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka.

A red alert was issued in four Karnataka districts - Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru - by the Indian Meteorological Department. An orange alert was issued in Hassan and Uttara Kannada districts.

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains have submerged several areas in Bantwala and Belthangady, among others, with the Netravati river overflowing and also water being released from nearby dams. A pick-up truck was swept away in flooding waters in Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada but no loss of life was reported.

Visuals of a pick-up truck washed away by flooding in Uppinangady, Dakshina Kannada. Heavy rains and flooding reported in parts of Bantwal and Puttur taluks but no loss of life reported. Hope it stays that way. pic.twitter.com/NGrjUABuwz â€” Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) August 8, 2020

Officials said incessant rains in Cauvery river catchment areas have led to increased inflow in the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya district. Water is being released from it and people living in low lying areas have been warned, they said.

There is also a flood like situation in Najanagudu and nearby areas of Mysuru as the swollen Kapila river has inundated roads connecting Ooty in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with water being released from Kabini dam.



Bhagamandala, Kodagu

There has been some respite from heavy rains in certain parts of Kodagu, which has been ravaged by floods and landslides. However several areas of the district continue to be in deluge with the Cauvery and Lakshmana Tirtha rivers overflowing due to rains in the hilly areas.

Landslides were reported in several areas of the district. A major landslide in Talacauvery on Thursday had left 5 people including the chief priest of the Talacauvery temple missing. On Saturday, one missing person was found dead - Anandatheertha Swami, the brother of the chief priest and the administrator of the Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temples. He was a fierce environmentalist who campaigned for the protection of the Cauvery river and the forests of the Western Ghats in his lifetime.

The search for the four other missing persons will continue on Sunday as bad weather led to the search efforts being called off early.

There are also reports of landslides at a few places in Charmadi ghat region of Chikkamagaluru and the road connecting to Dakshina Kannada has been closed temporarily.

Though Belagavi district has had some respite from the heavy rains, flood like situation continues to persist as the Krishna river and its tributaries are swollen due to continued inflows because of rains in neighbouring Maharashtra. Some areas and roads in the district's Chikkodi and Nippani are inundated..

A minor landslide was reported in Devalamakki village in Karwar taluk of Uttara Kannada. No loss of life was reported however the mud from the landslide affected crops in the area.

Inflow has also increased to the Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete of Ballari district due to rains in the catchment areas of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.

The state government has released Rs 50 crore for emergency relief and has announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief each to affected families.

An amount of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for completely damaged houses, while in the case of partially damaged ones, relief will be distributed considering the extent of damage.

