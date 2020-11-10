Flipkart offers customised group health insurance coverage to customers

The group schemes are issued by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance.

Atom Health Insurance

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, now offers group health insurance issued by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance to its pan-Indian customer base. As India battles the implications of the pandemic, customers are increasingly becoming health conscious and are even more eager to take adequate precautions for health-related issues.

According to industry reports, 56% of the Indian population is without health insurance, while almost 36% of the rest are inadequately covered. Flipkart, aims to bridge this coverage gap with an array of benefits on various aspects ranging from hospitalisation to domiciliary expenses through these group schemes.

Commenting on the new offering, Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart has always tried to bring value-driven solutions to customers who come to our platform expecting us to solve for their timely needs. India has a low penetration of health insurance, which is something that needs to be addressed, especially in these difficult times. We recognise the importance of health insurance and are trying to make it accessible and affordable for millions. As a marketplace, we are able to work with leading brands in this space and provide the necessary reach to address some of the existing gaps in the insurance market in the country.”

Customers opting for policies of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance on the Flipkart platform are not required to undergo any preemptive medical tests; the policy is issued against a declaration of good health; making it convenient to cover for their health scares. The policies further safeguard individuals against medical expenses and hospitalisation expenses, while also covering alternate treatment methods such as Ayurveda and Homeopathy for up to a certain percentage of the sum insured. The policy by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance covers several important elements such as hospital daily cash, in-patient expenses on room rent, ICU charges, doctors/specialist fees, medicine costs, and more. Applicants aged 18-50 years can avail health insurance covers of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Sharing his views on their offering, Sourabh Chatterjee, President & Head – IT, Web Sales & Travel, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “Health insurance is an indispensable tool to avail quality medical treatment in case of an exigency. It has certainly gained limelight during this pandemic period. At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, we have always been working towards being present at every touchpoint for the customer and making insurance solutions easily accessible for them. We aim to enhance the reach of health insurance by being present on such new-age platforms and cater to the needs of customers anytime, anywhere.”

The scheme offered by Care Health Insurance (formerly known as Religare Health Insurance) offers wide-range of sum insured options ranging from Rs 3 to 20 lakh. Apart from co­vering in-patient hospitalisation, it also includes expenses incurred during 30-day Pre and 60-day Post-hospitalisation. Furthermore, it offers domiciliary hospitalisation where expenses for treatment at home are covered. It also offers a host of new-age benefits such as coverage for alternative treatments, organ donor, ambulance services and annual health check-up. In this group insurance scheme issued by Care Health Insurance, Flipkart is the group policyholder and Flipkart’s customers are eligible to enrol.

These policies offered on the Flipkart platform will help consumers avail financial protection and strengthen this dimension of e-commerce. Flipkart also offers COVID-19 specific insurance by Digit Insurance on its platform.