Flipkart, Moj announce partnership for video and live commerce

The collaboration is expected to help Flipkart to scale video commerce in the country and engage the next 200 million e-commerce customers.

Atom News

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and short video platform Moj, on Thursday, October 28 announced a collaboration to enable Video and Live Commerce experiences at scale. This will help Flipkart to scale video commerce in the country and engage the next 200 million e-commerce customers.

Moj claims to have the highest monthly active user base of over 160 million members, making it the largest among all Indian short-form video platforms today. “Besides making e-commerce accessible to millions of first-time users, this collaboration also incentivises content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling new commerce-led revenue streams to deepen socio-economic impact,” the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the collaboration with Moj, Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development, Flipkart, said, “The rise of short-form video as a preferred content format across India today has created the right opportunity for us to pursue Video and Live Commerce at scale. The strategic collaboration between Flipkart and Moj will play a key role in onboarding the next 200 million e-commerce users while creating an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders involved - from brands and sellers to content creators.“

“Given the diverse cultural fabric of our country and with the intention to offer an inclusive e-commerce experience to every consumer, we continue to bridge the gap between audiences through our regional language interface experience which has played a key role in onboarding first-time consumers. Moj’s wide reach through the Indic languages it operates in is another step in this direction. Today, we are at the threshold of creating a brand new e-commerce experience driven by the best technology and we believe this is going to be well-received by people across the country,” he added.

A recent report published by RedSeer Consulting predicts that the gross merchandise value of live commerce through short videos would touch $5 billion in India by 2025. This growth trend indicates prevalent consumer and market interest in this emerging segment of content-led commerce experiences. In another recent study by Bain & Company, three in four Internet users (or 600 to 650 million Indians) will consume short-form videos by 2025.