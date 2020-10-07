Flipkart launches new Nokia Smart TVs ahead of Big Billion Days 2020

Designed and made in India, the Nokia Smart TVs’ new Android 9.0 range will be available from October 15.

Atom Televisions

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Tuesday announced the launch of Nokia Smart TVs’ new Android 9.0 range powered by Sound by Onkyo, ahead of The Big Billion Days 2020. This range will mark Nokia’s entry into the mainstream screen sizes with variants of 32” (priced at Rs.12,999*) and 43” (priced at Rs 22,999) in HD ready and Full HD respectively, along with 43” (priced at Rs 28,999), 50” (priced at Rs 33,999), 55” (priced at Rs 39,999) and 65” (priced at Rs 59,999) in Ultra HD range.

Designed and made in India, the Nokia Smart TV range will be available from October 15, 2020 during Flipkart’s annual festive sale event as part of ‘The Big Billion Days Specials’ - a unique line of special products curated in partnership with leading brands across various categories.

Flipkart has partnered with Onkyo, a leading Japanese brand to power the new range of Nokia Smart TVs. Sound by Onkyo will bring expertise through their Onkyo soundbar, certified by the Onkyo home theater system and 6D sound experience.

“The Nokia Smart TV range also comes with a diamond-cut bezel design, micro dimming, MaxBrite display and advanced contrast ratio to ensure superior and life-like viewing quality and display. It is additionally equipped with Pronto Focal AI Engine which enables a full AI experience in pictures, sound, and interaction for a seamless TV-viewing experience,” the company said in a statement.

Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships, said “We have been delighted with the response to Nokia branded Smart TVs since they first debuted in India last year. Extending the Nokia brand with Flipkart to a full new Smart TV range is a testament to the success of our ongoing relationship and also ensures there will be a Nokia Smart TV to suit every taste and budget.”

According to the TV and smartphone consumption report by BARC India and Nielsen, Indians have been spending more time watching television with every passing week as they continue to stay indoors. As consumers increasingly rely on their television sets to entertain themselves ( through sports, gaming, and movies) and inform themselves (through news) amidst restrictions and curbs, Smart TVs can be pegged as the one-stop-shop for their needs.

Commenting on the launch, Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands at Flipkart, said, “This festive season, Smart TVs are dominating the market like never before. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of smarter and more digitally-savvy lifestyle, prompting consumers to adopt Smart TVs in an affordable manner - equally from metros and non-metro cities of India. As consumers plan their festive season shopping, we want to ensure that they have a wide range of choices across specifications, variants, and design. Towards this endeavor, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Nokia to bring a wider suite of Nokia Smart TVs to India to address the much-needed market gap of value-for-money Smart TV range.”

To bring additional cheer to consumers this festive season, the Nokia Smart TV range will also have exciting offers from Spotify - a leading global audio streaming service with over 4 billion curated, algorithmic, and user created music playlists across languages, moods, and moments, as well as over 1.5 million podcasts.