Five things which make iPhone 12 way better than iPhone 11

With the latest launch, iPhone users will finally be prepared to experience superior 5G download speeds in India.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, you might be wondering whether to get the cheaper iPhone 11 or the newer iPhone 12.

Well, let us tell you five ways the latter is better.

Sleeker and better design

iPhone 12 series goes back to the much-loved angular, flat-edged design with an improved screen to body ratio compared to iPhone 11. The phone is also lighter and thinner than its predecessor, and comes in a mini 5.4 inch variation.

5G and better 4G performance

India doesn't have 5G yet but iPhone 12 definitely future-proofs your phone for when it finally gets introduced. In fact, Airtel has already tested 5G in India. The new lineup also offers better 4G performance and with Airtel you can really experience it. According to the Opensignal report, Airtel offers the best download speed experience in India.

Better specs and performance

The new line-up has Apple's latest A14 Bionic processor, which promises 50% better performance. The new processor is also expected to improve battery performance. iPhone 12 series introduces MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging.

Upgraded camera performance

iPhone 12 has an upgraded wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture which significantly improves low-light photography and videography. The new processor also brings Night Mode and Deep Fusion to the ultra wide-angle lens now.

Screen and display

iPhone 12's display is noticeably better thanks to its 458 ppi OLED display compared to iPhone 11's 326 ppi LCD display. This means better colour depth, wider dynamic range, higher contrast ratio and HDR support. The Ceramic Shield front cover also makes the screen more durable.

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Airtel.