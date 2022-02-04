Five pet-friendly vacation spots that are a short drive away from Bengaluru

There are options abound to explore pet-friendly farm stays, coffee estates, adventure spots and more â€” all of which are less than six hours away from Bengaluru.

As the third year of the pandemic has rolled in and many workplaces are still operating online, cabin fever has affected both humans and their four-legged family members. But as COVID-19 norms are easing up in Karnataka, it is the perfect opportunity to stretch your legs with a quick weekend getaway or a relaxing staycation and spend quality time with your pets. And if you live in Bengaluru, there are options abound to explore pet-friendly farmstays, coffee estates, adventure spots, and more â€” all of which are less than six hours away.

1. Elephant Country Homestay - Bengaluru

Located in Bengaluruâ€™s Bannerghatta, this resort is just a short distance from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is a charming farm stay where you are free to explore the open spaces surrounding the lodging with your pets. The fully-furnished resort has WiFi connectivity and many comfortable seating areas to work from, where one can enjoy views of trees and plenty of birds. And for dogs, the open areas surrounding the place are a haven to run around and explore the wilderness.

2. Grand Paw Resorts - Nandi Hills

Your dog will thank you for a vacation in this three-acre resort, amid the vineyards of Chikkaballapura. The resort also has services including boarding and day-care, and soon, a grooming facility as well. It also has a swimming pool for your furry friend to splash around in after a day of enjoying the open air, while you can unwind and enjoy the peace of the hills.

3. Mugilu Homestay - Sakleshpur

This quaint homestay in Sakleshpur is ideal for nature lovers, as it is nestled in the rich, verdant Western Ghats. The owners have focused on preserving the natural beauty of the area, making it a rejuvenating experience for both you and your pets. The homestay is just a five-hour drive from Bengaluru, making it an ideal getaway. There are plenty of sightseeing options as well like the Manjarabad Fort and the partially submerged Shettyhalli Church, as well as several trekking spots.

4. 85 South East - Krishnagiri

Get back to the basics with a visit to this quaint campsite located at a farm near Krishnagiri, about 75 km from Bengaluru. 85 South East allows guests to have a genuine and safe camping experience replete with tents, bonfires, and barbecues. Guests are encouraged to bring their own groceries and cook meals in the kitchen at the campsite. There is plenty of space for your four-legged friend to run around in, and you can enjoy the views of the sunrise, sunset, and night sky full of stars with your furry friends.

5. Birchwood Retreat - Coorg

Located amid 400 acres of forest, this luxurious resort in a sprawling estate is ideal for an authentic Kodava experience. Replete with luxuries such as a swimming pool, fitness centre, library, and more, you can also spend quality time with your pets, exploring the wilderness.