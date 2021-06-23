Sports

Five Golden Rules for Selecting a Good Sports Betting Provider in the US

In order to make sure that you make the right selection of a sportsbook, and to help you avoid any potential pitfalls, hereâ€™s a list of golden rules to help you find just what you are looking for.

As yet another US state looks to legalize sports betting, with Arizona close to passing the relevant legislation, itâ€™s becoming clearer just what direction the country is heading with regards to gambling on sports as a whole.

The market for sports betting options online is growing rapidly and itâ€™s very important to make sure you donâ€™t rush to judgement when it comes to selecting a provider that works for you.

Do the Research Before You Sign-Up

Itâ€™s imperative you do your research before you simply sign-up with the first sportsbook you stumble upon. Online sports betting offers you many options in this regard and these top brands are always trying to outdo each other with their range of offers and promotions.

Always check out online reviews of the brands so as to get a clearer picture of where they stand up and where they fall. Also have a look around the interface being offered by each sportsbook and make sure it works for you and is effective on both desktop and your mobile device.

Know the Market

As with anything, knowledge of the market gives you a huge advantage. Maybe you think you know it all when it comes to sports betting or perhaps you are a relative newbie, either way you should take advantage of what you can.

Using the advice, tips and suggestions of a good sports betting expert will significantly increase your chances of success. For example, on sidelines.io you can rest assured that the experts know their stuff. Their experience in the market is well-known, as is their success rate, and when it comes to the big sports (NFL,NBA and MLB) they provide a vital resource that can assist your sports betting efforts.

What Sort of Welcome or Deposit Bonus Do They Offer

The best online sportsbooks will look to incentivise you with their initial offers to you, they do this with either a welcome or deposit bonus, or even both. This is their way of tempting you in and this is your chance to use these opening funds to try out their service and get a feel for how it works.

A no-deposit bonus is the golden ticket in sports betting, a chance to use the houseâ€™s money before you use your own. These come in sums up to around $50 and though the chances of seeing real money from these is some way down the track, itâ€™s more a chance for you to see if you like what the sportsbook provides.

Check Out the Breadth of Betting Options

Make sure that the sportsbook you sign up with has a good variety when it comes to the sporting markets it covers. Of course the likes of NFL, MLB and NBA are going to be there as standard, but how deep is their sportsbook?

Do the betting options extend beyond just the main leagues? Are â€˜lesserâ€™ sports covered and what are the odds like when compared to competitors? There are plenty of comparison sites that make it even easier to check out how they play off against each other.

How Good Is Their Loyalty Program

If a welcome bonus is used to get you to sign-up, then a loyalty program gets you to stay. A good loyalty program will be geared in a way to recompense you for every interaction and provide a comprehensive reward accordingly. Some sportsbooks make the requirements unnecessarily high so look for a brand that is attainable.

