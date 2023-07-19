Five fantastic Malayalam sci-fi films and where to find them

With Arun Chandu’s upcoming science fiction mockumentary ‘Gaganachari’ promising madcap fun, here are five Malayalam sci-fi films from recent years that deserve a watch.

It’s the year 2043, and three “dystopian morons” in post-apocalyptic Kerala are out on the hunt for “ferocious” aliens. The vibrantly hued trailer of Arun Chandu’s upcoming mockumentary Gaganachari promises madcap fun, and an intriguingly novel approach to the genre of science fiction. Anarkali Marikar plays an extraterrestrial being in this experimental flick, which also stars Gokul Suresh, Ganesh Kumar, and Aju Varghese in quirky lead roles. What’s more, the film has already been receiving rave reviews during its run in the festival circuits.

Malayalam cinema so far has only rarely experimented with science fiction, especially owing to budgetary and technological constraints. But things have gradually been changing over the past decade or so, with the industry delivering some remarkable films in the genre. So as we wait for Gaganachari to hit theatres, here are five fantastic Malayalam sci-fi films from recent years and where to find them.

Aavasavyuham

Written and directed by Krishand, Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt is a mockumentary sci-fi fantasy that follows the story of a mysterious man named Joy (Rahul Rajagopal), hilariously told through the eyes of Kochi’s Puthuvype residents. An enigma with an imposing figure but a gentle demeanour, Joy shares a fascinating relationship with nature, one that causes him to gradually metamorphose into a Kafkaesque anomaly. The people around him are, understandably, baffled. Set against the backdrop of the ecologically fragile Puthuvype, Aavasavyuham is as deeply political as it is funny, and is elevated by some fantastic performances. The film is available to watch in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Minnal Murali

Starring a charming Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali is a homegrown sci-fi fantasy superhero film that stays wonderfully true to its small town sensibilities. After Jaison (Tovino) is struck by thunder during a rare astronomical event, he soon realises that he has grown to be quicker, stronger, and more agile than ever in a span of days. But unbeknownst to him, the same thunder had struck another man across the river, and what is a superhero film without a terrific supervillain? Predictable as the premise may seem to those used to Marvel and DC films, director Basil Joseph grounds Minnal Murali so firmly in the small town of Kurukkanmoola that this local superhero comes off as refreshingly novel, and an absolutely fun watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chathur Mukham

Arguably Malayalam’s first techno-horror flick, Chathur Mukham starring Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne is about a social media addict who buys a new phone from an online store, and begins to be haunted by what seems like a malevolent spirit. With quite a few surprising twists and turns along the way, directors Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V make sure that Chathur Mukham is not your run of the mill horror film. There are also some meta elements peppered in, making the film an interesting watch. The film unfortunately had to be pulled out of theatres early because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which made it go unnoticed in filmgoer circles. But it is now available to watch online.

Where to watch: Aha

Churuli

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli is an uncanny blend of the supernatural and sci-fi, beginning with a distinctive animated sequence about a priest who traverses the forest in search of a shapeshifting beast called Perumadan. But the tricky Perumadan takes him for a ride, dooming the man to wander the forest for eternity. In tandem, the film follows two undercover police officers who take on new identities and travel to a village deep in Kerala’s forests in search of an outlaw, only to gradually realise that they might be stuck in a maze with no way out. As alienesque figures with glowing eyes and ears roam the land, unsettling events unfold. What does it all mean? Theories abound cinephile groups, but it is even more exciting to come up with an explanation of your own.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

Headlined by a sensational Suraj Venjarammoodu, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 tells the story of an elderly man in a small village of Kerala’s Kannur, who develops a deep bond with a robot his son (Soubin Shahir) brings for him from Russia. Making a remarkable debut as a director, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval beautifully captures the lives of the people in this tiny village untouched by modernity, drawing a stark contrast between their run-down houses and this new foreign technology. While Suraj became the show-stealer with his deft portrayal of a cranky old man, the adorable robot Kunjappan (Sooraj Thelakkad) too won the hearts of filmgoers, and together they have created a film that is a must-watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video