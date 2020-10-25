Five of family die as roof of ancestral home collapses in Telangana

The family was observing a death anniversary at their ancestral home in Wanaparthy district.

news Accident

Five women of a family attending a funeral at Wanaparthy district in Telangana were killed after the mud roof of their ancestral home collapsed. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday at Buddaram village of Gopalpet mandal. According to reports, the family of four sons were observing the first death anniversary of their father along with their wives and children. The event was held at their ancestral home which was lying unused for a while. Tragedy struck early on Sunday when the roof of the room where the five women were asleep, collapsed.

The women were identified as 68-year-old Chevva Manemma, 38-year-old Supraja, 21-year-old Vaishnavi, 18-year-old Rinki and 38-year-old Umadevi. Two others from the family sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital. Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported, so did Saisekhar, the in-charge Superintendent of Police. Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, a native of Wanaparthy district, expressed shock and extended his condolences to the family for their loss.

Several instances of building collapse have been reported over the past month with Telangana facing heavy rain. Parts of Hyderabad are still submerged with an estimated 1 lakh citizens affected due to the floods.

Earlier on October 13, two persons died and five others of the same family were injured when their house collapsed at Moosa Bowli of Hussaini Alam in Hyderabadâ€™s old city. Earlier, a six-year-old girl had died at Mangalhat, when a wall collapsed on her. Several deaths were also reported due to electrocution. At Ibrahimpatnam, a two-decade-old dilapidated house collapsed during the rains, killing a woman and her daughter.

In another incident, a private boundary wall collapsed, resulting in the death of nine people at Mohammedisa Hills. Two people were injured in the incident.