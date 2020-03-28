Five contacts of COVID-19 patient from Karnataka test positive

The patient had travel history to Saudi Arabia and was tested positive on March 21.

news Coronavirus

Five people that a COVID-19 positive patient from Chikkaballapura came into contact with, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The man, aged 31 years, is a resident of Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura. He had returned to his hometown on March 14 after travelling to Mecca. He developed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 19 and was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru, where he was kept under isolation ever since. He and his 64-year-old mother were tested positive for coronavirus on March 21.

The Health Department kept several of the man’s contacts under home isolation and five of them have now tested positive. These patients include a 23-year-old man from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, a 70-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man from -- all from Chikkaballapura and an 18-year-old man from Hinudpur.

All five patients have been isolated at a hospital in Chikkaballapura.

Other cases in Karnataka

Three family members of a COVID-19 positive patient from Uttara Kannada also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

In addition, a 21-year-old man tested positive on Saturday. He is the son of the 51-year-old man, who returned to Bengaluru from London on March 17. The father was tested positive on March 22. On March 24, the 45-year-old security guard of the man was also tested positive for Coronavirus.

The tenth COVID positive case reported on Saturday was of a 63-year-old woman who returned to Bengaluru from London on March 16. With ten new positive cases in one day, the state’s total tally is now 74.

The entire state is under a lockdown till April 15. Essential services are currently available and ecommerce websites like Big Basket, Amazon and food delivery apps like Swiggy and Dunzo are allowed contact-less delivery. Schools and colleges have been shut and all offices have been asked to ensure their employees work from home. The Centre has announced a Rs 15,000 crore healthcare package to help fight the disease in India, while the state has approved Rs 200 crore for the same.