Five binge-worthy Tamil web series you can stream on OTT

Featuring hard-hitting stories of young girls and women negotiating patriarchal power structures to college students questioning authority with memes, these web series make for a refreshing watch.

Away from conventional television soap operas and mainstream Kollywood films, Tamil filmmakers are increasingly turning to the internet to explore nuanced plotlines and compelling narratives. From hard-hitting stories of young girls and women negotiating patriarchal power structures to college students questioning authority with memes, here are five refreshing Tamil web series you can watch on OTT platforms.

Ayali (2023)

In a village which believes that a goddess will curse girls who arenâ€™t married off as soon as they get their first period, Tamil (played by Abi Natchatra) is a young girl who aspires to become a doctor. Written and directed by Muthukumar, Ayali explores the regressive idealisations of gender, outlining a realistic depiction of patriarchy that strips girls and women of their power, sexualising them altogether. At the village where no girl continues school education post class 10, Tamil, dedicated to her dreams, hides the fact that she menstruates in a silent rebellion.

Streaming on ZEE5

Sweet Kaaram Coffee (2023)

Three generations of women who live under the same roof, one that imposes patriarchal norms, embark on a journey to liberate themselves. What makes Sweet Kaaram Coffee different from other similar storylines Kollywood has explored is that each of these characters has a secret agenda that has motivated them to take that trip. The feel-good but hard-hitting series ensures that each of these characters achieve redemption, allowing time and space for them to mature in their arcs organically. The series also has a twist towards the end that might keep you on your toes for the next season.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Suzhal: The Vortex (2022)

TW: Sexual abuse

In a small town located in the Nilgiris District, a child goes missing on the same night that a factory catches fire. The events that unfold later that night are carefully woven into the local legends and myths around Angalamman, a powerful female deity worshipped by the townspeople. This layered crime thriller, written by Pushkar and Gayathri who made Vikram Vedha, will keep you guessing as complicated truths interweave with juicy small town secrets. The Aishwarya Rajesh starrer, directed by Bramma G and Anucharan Murugaiyan, is a must-watch.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Meme Boys (2022)

Meme Boys, created by Rajiv Rajaram and Drishya and directed by Arun Koushik, offers a breezy, light-hearted comedy rooted in Tamil popular culture. The eight-episode series revolves around four college students who accidentally start a college-wide revolution with their memes. The hilarious memes that the four students create â€” based on everything from curfew timings to bad mess food â€” take digs at oppressive college administrations, caters to Gen Z sentiments, and might even make younger millennials nostalgic for their college lives. The young leads, including Aadhitya Bhaskar who rose to fame by playing younger Vijay Sethupathi in the film 96, provide some laugh-out-loud moments, which makes up for the uneven writing.

Streaming on SonyLiv

Anantham (2022)

TW: Abuse

Though Anantham explores different plotlines and genres in each episode, all the stories are tied together as events that unravel in the lives of various tenants who occupied a vintage style bungalow in Madras, at different points in time, starting from the 1950s. The plotlines are, therefore, driven by people from various walks of life and address various taboos associated with visual impairment, divorce, and the queer community among others. Written and directed by V Priya, the series was widely appreciated for stellar performances from the cast including Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj, Amrutha Srinivasan and Vinodhini. Some of the performances also make up for a few ordinary storylines, making it a good one-time watch.

Streaming on ZEE5