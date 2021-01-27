Fitness, pets, family and more: Samantha's 'Ask Me Anything' on Insta

Samantha Akkineni is quite active online and the actor often takes to her social media accounts to share moments of her life with her fans. Samantha decided to interact with her fans through a fun 'Ask Me Anything' session on Tuesday, the actor answered a lot of questions from fans about her love for fitness, pet Hash, and more.



When a fan asked Samantha, What made her get into fitness, she replied saying that she had initially decided to go to the gym only to check out her husband Naga Chaitanya.

To another question about their marital life, Samantha had shared, "Chay and I have a very normal approach to things. From writing our provision list to deciding the menu for dinner, to seeing if everything is there at home. Day-to-day activities are organised by us. I like to do that at home."

When asked about her favourite character she had played until now, the actor said, "My favourite role is a tie between 'Oh Baby' and 'The Family Man'."

At the end of the session, she said that she was currently shooting a night schedule for her next Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan and hoped that fans would love the movie.



Samantha had recently wrapped her talk show Sam Jam which is streaming on OTT platform Aha. The actor concluded its first season with the final episode featuring her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya as the guest. The talk show was launched on the occasion of Deepavali last year with several leading stars participating in it.



Samantha on the occasion of New Year announced her next film. The actor took to instagram to share the motion poster of the mythology film Shakuntalam with director Gunasekar. In the film, Samantha will be seen essaying the role of Shakuntala, the leading character of Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.



She also has Vignesh Shivn's long-delayed Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The project went on the floors in Hyderabad earlier this week and both Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha have joined the sets. The film also stars Nayanthara in a lead role.



She also signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan. Samantha is very thrilled about this project. “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film,” she tweeted responding to the film.

It’s going to be much more than just a horror film https://t.co/sNq2608B9S — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2020

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.