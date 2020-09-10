First single from Jayam Ravi's 'Bhoomi' out

Titled 'Tamizhan Endru Sollada', the song has been composed by Imman and sung by Anirudh Ravichandran.

Flix Education

The first single from actor Jayam Ravi’s upcoming Tamil film Bhoomi, which happens to be his 25th film was released by its makers on Thursday to coincide with the Jayam Ravi's birthday. The song titled 'Tamizhan Endru Sollada' has been composed by Imman and sung by Anirudh Ravichandran.

Anirudh Ravichander has earlier sung many hit numbers for Imman including 'Nee Yenna Periya Appatakkaraa' (Yennamo Yedho), 'Dandanakka' (Romeo Juliet) 'Akka Petha Jakkavandi' (Marudhu) 'Damaalu Dumeelu' for ‘Jayam’ Ravi’s Bogan and 'Gaanda Kannazhagi' in Namma Veetu Pillai. This would be the third time collaboration for the duo for a Jayam Ravi's film.

'Jayam' Ravi took it to his social media releasing the single he wrote,

Touted to be a family entertainer set against a village backdrop, the film marks the reunion of Ravi and director Lakshman after Romeo Juliet and Bogan. Going by the first look poster released last November it is assumed that the film will be about the plight of farmers. It is also said that Ravi will be seen in a very different avatar.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the film might skip theatrical release and get a direct OTT release. As per the latest reports, the film has sold its rights to a leading OTT player and could be released in a few weeks. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, reliable sources have confirmed that the streaming rights have been already sold. The film is being bankrolled by Sujataa Vijaykumar’s Home Movie Makers who had previously produced Karthik Thangavel’s Adanga Maru also with 'Jayam' Ravi in the lead. The film has music by D Imman and Cinematography by Dudley.

'Jayam' Ravi has two more projects in his kitty. He also has a yet-untitled Tamil spy thriller, which is rumoured to be the remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, in the pipeline. This project has been directed by I Ahmed. It is already confirmed that Taapsee Pannu has been signed as the leading lady. Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who has starred in a few top TV ads, has also been roped in for an important role. According to a recent report by Times of India, the team spotted her in Azerbaijan, and decided to rope her in as she fit the bill of her character.

Ravi is also part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which went on floors last December in Thailand. The cast so far includes Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others. Ravi also has the highly anticipated sequel to his successful Tamil film Thani Oruvan. On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Thani Oruvan recently, Mohan Raja opened up about the sequel plans.

Watch:

(Content provided by Digital Native)