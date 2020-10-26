First look of ‘Sulthan’ starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna released

The actors have been shooting for the Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial for two years now.

Actors Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna have wrapped up the shooting of director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sulthan has been in the making for about two years. On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the makers have released the first look of the film. Sharing the first look poster, Karthi tweeted, "Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook"

Sulthan will mark the actress’ debut venture in the Tamil film industry. After consolidating herself in the Kannada and Telugu film fraternity, now she will be looking forward to her Tamil maiden film. Earlier, it was rumoured that Sulthan was based on the life of Tipu Sulthan. However, the makers cleared the air saying that the story has nothing to do with Tipu Sulthan or his life.

Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/9dkfwmBdo0 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 26, 2020

Music director duo Vivek–Mervin is setting the tunes for the soundtrack with Santhosh Narayanan taking credit for one song and Harshvardhan Rameshwar taking care of the BGM. PC Sreeram is the cinematographer with Rubens in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

Karthi's last release was Thambi Directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film also stars Jyothika who will be sharing the screen space for this first time with brother-in-law Karthi. He also has Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

He also has another project which will be directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai and Hero fame. Reports suggest that Karthi will be seen in a dual avatar in the film with a Long hair look which he is currently sporting for Ponniyin Selvan. While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. The film is expected to go on floors sometime soon which will be bankrolled by Lakshman under the banner Prince Pictures who already produced Karthi starrer Dev which failed at the box-office.

Meanwhile,Karthi starrer Kaithi which had hit the screens last Diwali was declared as a blockbuster hit. In a media interaction a day after the release of Kaithi, Karthi also confirmed that the sequel plan is very much on. “Lokesh has asked for just 30 days of my call sheet to finish Kaithi 2. So, you can expect a sequel from us,” Karthi said. Despite releasing alongside Vijay’s Bigil; Kaithi managed to do well at the box-office, grossing around Rs. 11 crore from its opening weekend in cinemas in Tamil Nadu.