First look of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' out

The film is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of 'Kolamavu Kokila' fame.

Flix Kollywood

The first look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's next titled Doctor has been released on the occasion of the star's 35th birthday. The poster features Sivakarthikeyan seated on a chair with bloodied gloves and a scalpel in his hands.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame, the film is being produced by KJR Studios in association with Sivakarthikeyan's home banner Sivakarthikeyan Production. The production house has two films to its credit: Kanaa and Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja.

The film has Priyanka Arul Mohan of Gang Leader fame as the female lead with Vinay, who was last seen playing the villain in Mysskin's Thupparivaalan will play the main antagonist. It also has Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, and Archana in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Siva recently resumed shooting for his upcoming science-fiction film with director Ravikumar titled Ayalaan. Tipped to be an alien invasion comedy, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Reports are rife that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing a triple role for the first time ever in his career, while an official confirmation on the same is expected.

The film also stars Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu and Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar in a pivotal role. The film will have music by composer AR Rahman, and Siva has already confirmed that he has convinced Rahman to croon the opening song of the film.

The film is reportedly made on a high budget with Hollywood professionals working on it. Cinematographer Nirav Shah will be using the Alexa LF camera for the first time in Indian cinema for this film.

He also has a film with Vignesh Shivn in the pipeline, the film will mark the first time collaboration of Siva and Vignesh, whose last release was Suriya starrer Thaana Serntha Kootam (TSK). Currently dubbed as SK 17, it was recently reported that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the project.

