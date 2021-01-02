First look poster of Kani and Tovinoâ€™s â€˜Vazhakkuâ€™ is out

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

The first look poster of Vazhakku, a Malayalam film with Kani Kusruti and Tovino Thomas in the lead, has been released. The intriguing poster shows a woman lying face down, perhaps murdered or attacked. From the title, it can be deciphered that Vazhakku â€“ meaning fight -- may revolve around a murder mystery waiting to be solved.

The film is directed by award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. Kani, who recently won the Kerala state film award winner for best actor (female), plays the female lead.

Sanal said in an interview to the Times of India that Vazhakku will deal with a socially relevant subject set in the present times. Besides Tovino Thomas and Kani Kusruti, the film will also have Sudev Nair, another state award winning actor, in an important role. Chandru Selvaraj has been roped in to play another crucial role.

Pointing out that he has always been comfortable working with limited crew members, Sanal said that the pandemic restrictions will not present new challenges for him. The film will be shot predominantly in Ranni and Perumbavoor.

Vazhakku is being bankrolled by Tovino Thomas Productions and Parrot Mount Pictures.

While his new film has started rolling, Sanalâ€™s Kayattam, with Manju Warrier in the lead, is awaiting theatrical release. Manju is also co-producing the film along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Sanal has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for editing.

Watch: Trailer of Kayattam

It may be noted here that Tovino currently has Kala in the making, which has Divya Pillai and a foreign breed canine playing an important role. The shooting of this film is currently on and is expected to be wrapped up soon.

Tovino also wrapped up the shooting of the film Kaanekkaane, directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay. The actor has a few other films in his kitty, including the superhero film Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph, and a new project called Varavu, from Rakesh Mantodi, the scriptwriter of Godha and Thira.

