First look poster of Bhavana’s Malayalam comeback Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn out

The film marks Bhavana’s return to Malayalam cinema after five years.

The first look poster of actor Bhavana’s upcoming film Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn, co-starring Sharafudheen, was unveiled on Sunday, August 28. The film marks Bhavana’s return to Malayalam cinema after a five-year-long hiatus. Sharing the first look, actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Facebook, "This looks like such a sweet movie. Here’s presenting the first look poster of Ntikkakkakoru Premandaarnnu. Wishing Bhavana, Sharaf, Renish, Adhil, Rajesh and entire team all the very best for the film."

The film also stars Ashokan, Anarkkali Nasar, Shebin Benson, and Afsana Lakshmi. It is set to release in theatres in the first week of November. The cinematography and art direction for Ntikkakkakkoru Premondaarnn are being handled by Arun Rushdie and Anees Nadodi respectively. The film is produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments. Adhil, the film's director, is also working as its editor and scriptwriter. Vivek Bharathan, who also contributed to the film's screenplay, has written the dialogue. Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues have been roped in for music. Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics.

Bhavana’s last Malayalam film was Adam Joan (2017), written and directed by Jinu Abraham, and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mishti, Narain, and Rahul Madhav. The actor has since worked on several Kannada films, including Tagaru, 99, and Bhajarangi 2.

Bhavana, a survivor of the highly sensationalised 2017 sexual assault case, refrained to speak about the traumatic ordeal until she revealed her identity in an Instagram post in January 2022. “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me,” she wrote. She added that she was speaking up because others had raised their voices in her support and she was aware that she was not alone in battling for justice.