First look of Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Vakeel Saab' revealed

The film is a remake of the Hindi movie ‘Pink.’

Flix Tollywood

The much-awaited first look of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 26th film Vakeel Saab, a remake of Hindi film Pink, was released on Monday.

The title of the film was announced on Sunday. Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu of Ninnu Kori fame. Earlier it was rumoured that Krish (Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi) would be directing the film.

The film is being produced by 'Dil' Raju, music by Thaman S and the cinematographer is PS Vinod.

Though the film was meant to take on a feminist perspective as it centres on women’s consent, no female actors were featured in the first-look poster, nor were their names mentioned.

The original Bollywood film featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang and Amitabh Bachchan.

Vakeel Saab will be Pawan Kalyan’s re-entry into films after his last film, Agnathavasi was released in 2018. Following this, the actor focussed on his political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party. However, his party was soundly defeated in recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 138 Assembly seats which they had contested, they lost almost all seats, including Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram from where Pawan Kalyan had contested.

When former CBI director VV Laxminarayana quit the Jana Sena Party earlier this year, he accused Pawan Kalyan of inconsistency as the latter was pursuing his movie career again. The JSP president, however, stated that he was going back to acting as he had no other source of income.

"I don't have any cement factories, power projects, mines or dairy factories. I am not a well-paid government employee either. All I know is cinema. There are many families that depend on me. For me, for my family, for the party, it is a must for me to make films," he said in January.

Pink was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, with actor Ajith.