First look of Allu Arjun-Rashmika's ‘Pushpa’ out

The first look of the film was revealed on the actor’s birthday.

On the occasion of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s 38th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film have released the first look. The film is titled Pushpa, after the name of the actor’s character, Pushpa Raj. The actor will be seen playing the lead with Rashmika Mandanna playing his pair. Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in an important role in the film.

The actor took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

“First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia,” wrote the actor.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar of Arya fame. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are coming together for a big screen release for the first time since the 2009 release Arya 2. The duo’s first film together, Arya, had shot Allu Arjun to fame overnight with its success. Sukumar last directed the Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Rangasthalam which was met with immensely positive reviews.

Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which released in January coinciding with Sankranthi. The Trivikram directorial had a bevy of actors including Pooja Hegde, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, and Jayaram.

This is the first time that Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the female lead opposite the ‘stylish star’. She was last seen opposite actor Nithiin in the film Bheeshma which fared well at the box-office.

Allu Arjun also has the film Icon lined up. It is directed by Sriram Venu and bankrolled by Dil Raju. The final cast list is yet to be released as the makers are still in talks with big names in the industry. The makers of the film took to Twitter to wish their lead actor on the occasion of his birthday.