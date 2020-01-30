Fireworks display goes awry at Kerala temple, 17 people injured

The accident occurred during the fireworks display at the Nadakkavu Devi temple in Kochi.

news Accident

At least 17 people, including women and children, were injured when a piece of a powerful cracker accidentally fell among them during a pyrotechnic display at a temple near Tripunithura on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident occurred during the firework display at the Nadakkavu Devi temple at around 9 pm, they added. Among the 17 persons who are injured, 1 person sustained serious burns, according to reports.

According to reports, the fireworks display post the 'Deeparadhana' pooja at the temple caused the accident, Instead of exploding upwards, the cracker burst to the side, near the gathered crowds.

"Some people, including women and children, who suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, have been taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. Their injuries are not serious," a police officer said.

Police and Fire and Rescue department officials, who reached the spot on hearing about the incident, took the injured people to the hospital, he added.

According to reports, the polce had initially not permitted the bursting of crackers at the temple. The emple authorities then approached the High Court and secured permission to burst the crackers.