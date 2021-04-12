Become a Member

The management of the scrap yard said that an electric short circuit had led to the fire which rapidly spread.

A massive fire broke out in a scrapyard situated at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Duvvada, on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, on Sunday.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot, and tried to douse the huge flames amid the billowing smoke clouds.

Police officials said that the mishap originated at Puja Scrap industry, according to IANS. The management of the scrap yard said that an electric short circuit had led to the fire which rapidly spread. No injuries or casualties were reported, according to the Times of India. 

People in the surroundings were seen running helter-skelter as the massive smoke clouds engulfed the area.

