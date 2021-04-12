Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Andhra SEZ near Vizag

The management of the scrap yard said that an electric short circuit had led to the fire which rapidly spread.

news Fire accident

A massive fire broke out in a scrapyard situated at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Duvvada, on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, on Sunday.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot, and tried to douse the huge flames amid the billowing smoke clouds.

Police officials said that the mishap originated at Puja Scrap industry, according to IANS. The management of the scrap yard said that an electric short circuit had led to the fire which rapidly spread. No injuries or casualties were reported, according to the Times of India.

People in the surroundings were seen running helter-skelter as the massive smoke clouds engulfed the area.

Read:

Andhraâ€™s Tika Utsav fails to meet target on first day, runs out of vaccine stock

Tirupati bye-poll: YSRCP complains to ECI against TDP for â€˜false propagandaâ€™