Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Andhra: Six feared dead, 11 injured

Andhra CM Jagan has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of dead, Rs 5 lakh for the critically injured.

At least six people were killed and 11 injured after a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Akkireddygudem in Nizividu in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh early morning on Thursday, April 14. A total of 17 people were working inside the factory when the accident was reported. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada for further treatment.

“The fire broke out suddenly. It looks like it was due to a chemical reaction. Two dead bodies have been recovered and four more are missing. The rest of them have been shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment. There were 17 people who were working in the shift when the fire broke out.” said Rahul Dev Sharma, Eluru SP.

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of people due to the explosion. The CM has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of dead, Rs 5 lakh for the critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the health of the injured and the SP (Superintendent of Police) and district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Harichandan expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

This is a developing story