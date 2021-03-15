FIR against Bollywood actor for not following COVID-19 norms

The actor has been booked under Section 154 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a Bollywood actor for not following COVID-19 guidelines. The actor has been booked under Section 154 of the Indian Penal Code. The Mumbai civic body took to Twitter to share a copy of the FIR filed against the Bollywood actor, whose name has not been revealed. According to a report in The Indian Express, the actor who has been booked is Gauahar Khan.

The BMC said that the FIR has been filed against the Bollywood actor for not following COVID-19 guidelines after having been tested positive for coronavirus. A BMC official told Indian Express that the actor went out for a shoot despite testing positive for coronavirus. A BMC official told IE that when they went to Gauahar's home in Mumbai's Andheri, she did not answer the door, which is when they were told that she had gone out for a shoot. The officials then approached the Oshiwara police station.

The BMC said that there will be no compromise on the safety of the city and also that the rules and regulations apply to everyone alike. The civic body also urged citizens to follow all of the COVID-19 guidelines and to help the city of Mumbai to defeat the virus.

“No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus,” BMC said in a tweet.

In January 2021, Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan as well as Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan had been booked by the Mumbai police for allegedly violating COVID-19 institutional quarantine norms. The three of them had been asked to stay in a hotel in suburban Bandra after they had returned to Mumbai from UAE in December last year. However, they had returned to their homes instead.

Maharashtra has been seeing more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases every day for more than a week and Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike in this with 1,962 cases. The districts of Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur are the worst affected districts in the state. It has been also reported that a policy decision has been taken by the BMC to increase the number of private hospitals involved in vaccination from 50 to 88 with the target to inoculate 100, 000 people every day.