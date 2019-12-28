In filmy car chase, Kannada actor helps nab bike-borne thieves in Bengaluru

Crime

Raghu Bhat had gone to watch a movie with his wife and friends when he saw three men fighting on Cunningham Road.

Sandalwood actor Raghu Bhat chased down two bike-borne thieves, who allegedly robbed a cabbie at knife point, for over two kilometres in his car in Bengaluru until the thieves were arrested by the police on Friday.

Moheen Khan (26) and Abdul Fahim (19), residents of Yeshwantpur allegedly robbed a cab driver at knifepoint near Ulsoor Lake, when the incident occurred.

According to Times of India, Moheen and Fahim were travelling from Ulsoor to Yeswanthpur in the early hours of Friday when they spotted the cab driver, who had parked his vehicle on the roadside and was sleeping inside.

The duo allegedly threatened the cab driver and robbed him of Rs 2,500 and his 10-gram gold chain. They took his car key with them.

Raghu Bhat, who had gone to watch a movie with his wife and friends at a theatre on Cunningham Road, was heading back home in his car, when he saw three men fighting on the roadside.

Raghu, who initially thought it was a brawl, was alerted by his wife that two men were trying to rob the cab driver. Raghu made a U-turn in his car and came back to the spot only to find that the thieves had escaped.

However, he could see the thieves speeding away on their two-wheeler and began chasing them in his car. Meanwhile, his wife called the police control room and informed them about the incident. Raghu Bhat chased the bike-borne thieves for over two km, and then Moheen, who was riding the bike, fell on to a pile of stones on the side of the road.

The two men allegedly began running away, but were caught by the police vehicle, which had arrived at the spot by then, Kannada Prabha reported.

Raghu Bhat, who has acted in numerous Kannada films, told News18 Kannada that none of the passersby came forward to help the cab driver or help catch the duo. He is known for his movies 2017 flick Aniveshi, Love U2 and also the action movie Pilgrimage MMHC.

Moheen and Fahim were arrested and have been remanded to judicial custody. Wilson Garden Police say that Moheen, Fahim and two others had allegedly stabbed a cab driver when he was sleeping in his Toyota Innova car near Shantinagar BMTC bus stand and robbed him of cash and his car on Thursday.

Ramesh H, a resident of Kengeri, had dropped off a customer at Shantinagar around midnight and was resting in his car. The duo allegedly stabbed Ramesh’s hand at around 2.10 am on Thursday and smashed the car’s rear windshield. Ramesh gave the duo Rs 12,000 and his mobile phone. By then, two more men allegedly arrived on another bike and threatened to kill him with machetes. Ramesh then handed over the car keys and the two men allegedly sped away in the car.

Moheen is allegedly wanted in 27 criminal cases registered across various police stations in the city, TOI reported.