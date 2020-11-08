Film theatres in Telangana to reopen soon, CM KCR announces

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that 1,500 to 2,000 acres of land would be allotted for a film city at the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that cinema theatres can reopen in view of the ongoing 'Unlock' process, even as he said a film city on par with international standards would be set up at the outskirts of Hyderabad. "The government will acquire 1,500 to 2,000 acres for this purpose. A provision will be created at the proposed film city for an airstrip. All other infrastructure facilities will be provided," KCR was quoted as saying. He said that plots will be allotted to film production companies to set up studios with state-of-the-art technologies to meet the needs of the future in the new facility.

KCR, who was speaking in a meeting when top Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna called on him, said that about 10 lakh people in the state depended on the film industry directly or indirectly and they have lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 induced cancellation of shootings and closure of theatres.

"People from different parts of the country and different mother tongues have settled here. This city has the ability to offer shelter to anyone. Wonderful facilities can be created here for film shootings and all other film making activities to take place comfortably," he observed.

Observing that COVID-19 recovery rate in the state was 91.88%, he said theatres can be reopened and film shootings resume as per COVID-19 norms, according to an official release. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna said film shootings have been resumed as per the permission given earlier. .

KCR instructed that a delegation of officials and film personalities should visit the film city in Bulgaria and prepare plans for the proposed film city in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna donated Rs one crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively fo the CM Relief Fund towards the recent heavy rains and flood relief works on the occasion.

With IANS and PTI inputs