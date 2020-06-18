FEFKA writes to AMMA, wants actor Neeraj Madhav to elaborate on power lobbies claim

Neeraj had written about power hierarchies in the Malayalam film industry on Wednesday, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

A day after Neeraj Madhav’s Facebook post, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has sought an explanation on the actor’s statements about power hierarchies operating in Malayalam cinema.

FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan has written a letter to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), requesting Neeraj to ‘be more forthright’ about his statements.

This is because FEFKA cannot directly issue a letter to the actor as an individual and can only bring it up with AMMA, the artists association of which Neeraj is a member, Unnikrishnan told TNM.

“He has mentioned a production controller and other people in his post on power lobbies in the industry. However, his allegations are not specific. If he gives us details about people who spoke or behaved in such a manner with him, trade unions like ours can intervene and resolve it. Neeraj also hinted that there are lobbies in Malayalam cinema. He has to provide specific details on such complaints,” Unnikrishnan said.

Since Neeraj is a member of AMMA, he can approach the association and offer the details to the body. AMMA can then provide the same information to FEFKA, he added.

“Otherwise, if Neeraj gives names of people, FEFKA and AMMA representatives can invite both parties for a discussion and resolve the issues. Either way, it is the responsibility of trade unions to ensure that such lobbies do not exist,” Unnikrishnan explained.

Neeraj’s Facebook post stated that a famous production controller had told him about the ‘unwritten rules in Malayalam cinema’ and asked him to follow the rules to survive in the industry. Neeraj also added that he had to face repercussions as he did not follow these rules in the six years that he spent in the field.

The 30-year-old actor, who starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Family Man, said that powerful lobbies operate in the industry and that a certain ‘section of people were actively colluding to nip young and growing talents in the bud’. His wrote about the issue on Facebook after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise triggered similar debates in Bollywood.

