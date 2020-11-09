FASTag to be mandatory for all four-wheelers from January 1, 2021

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification making a FASTag mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles from January 1, 2021. Accordingly, the ministry took the decision via amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified GSR 690 (E) dated 6th November 2020 in this regard.

"It may be stated that this notification would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100 per cent at 'Toll Plazas' through the 'Electronic Means' only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the 'Fee Plazas'," the ministry said in a statement.

"The steps for ensuring the availability of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and also through online mechanism so that the citizens are able to have them affixed at their vehicles within the next two months at their convenience."

Since December 1, 2017, the FASTag has been made mandatory for all registration of new four wheeled vehicles and is being supplied by the manufacturers or dealers.

“As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since 1st December 2017, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four wheeled Vehicles and is being supplied by the Vehicle Manuracturer or their dealers. It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the Transport Vehicles. Further that for National Permit Vehicles the fitment of FASTag has been mandated since 1st oct 2019,” the ministry said in a statement.

It has been further mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new 3rd Party Insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This provision shall be applicable from April 1, 2021.