Fares hiked for state-run bus services across most of Karnataka

However, the fare revision will not apply to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

news Transport

Ticket prices in all state-run transport corporations except the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Karnataka were hiked by 12% on average. This increase in bus fares will be affected, starting from Wednesday.

However, there is no increase of fares on passes issued to students and persons with disabilities. This fare hike also does not apply for the first 12-15 kms for ordinary services, while fares for first 6 km for express services will also remain the same. Incidentally the fares for first 3 km has been reduced to Rs 5 from Rs 7.

This is the first hike in fares for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) in six years. The transport department said that there has been a steep increase of High Speed Diesel rates in the international market. The High Speed Diesel oil price has increased by Rs.11.27 per litre since the last revision of bus fares.

In a statement, KSRTC said, “The financial burden on the corporation due to fuel price hike will be Rs 260.83 crores per annum. Besides, as per the fare revision formula approved by the Government, the dearness allowance increase to employees are also to be factored in for fare revision, which is Rs 340.38 crores. Overall increase in operational cost is Rs. 601.21 crores per annum. To off-set the increase in financial burden to the Corporation, it has been decided to revise the bus fares.“

Though the corporations have mulled over a fare revision for years, successive state governments have not allowed them to do the same.

Incidentally, in September 2018, all State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs) — BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC — had increased fares by 18% but it was withdrawn shortly after, following an order by the then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.