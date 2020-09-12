Fans go crazy after Mega Star Chiranjeevi shares his new look

“Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just See???” commented Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan.

When the Telugu mega star Chiranjeevi posted the video of his brand new look, he must have been sure that it would set the internet on fire! The star posted a video showing him completely bald and he had captioned it, “#UrbanMonk. Can I think like a monk?”

While his fans have gone crazy over his new look, the star’s family couldn’t stop commenting as well.

Chiru’s son and actor-producer Ram Charan wrote, “Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just See???” while nephew Varun Tej commented, “Woaaahhhh!! Looking, great daddy..” Chiru’s younger brother Naga Babu wrote, “No one does it better than you ...Firing up the Trends with your Style & Killer Looks. Adapting is what People do..Influencing is what Megastar does...! #UrbanMonk is here.” His son-in-law and actor Kalyaan Dhev went on to comment, “Haha, too cool Mamayya!”

The mega star’s next film in the pipeline is the Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. When the film was announced last year, it was confirmed that Trisha would play the female lead but she opted out for various reasons and now Kajal Agarwal is on board.

With Koratala Siva directing Acharya, fans are excited as he will be teaming up with the mega star for the first time. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

It has been reported that Chiru will be appearing in two get-ups for the role – one as a 30-year-old and the other as an old man. Then came the reports that Ram Charan would be playing the younger version after the film’s director managed to convince him. However, there is still no clarity on this from the makers.

Chiranjeevi’s character in the film is named Acharya and he will be playing the role of a Naxalite turned social reformer, report sources in the know.

Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose the tunes for Acharya with Tirru on board for camera work and Naveen Nooli for editing. The motion poster of this film was launched on the star’s birthday, August 22nd revealing that it will be a summer 2012 release. The shooting of this film was under progress until the lockdown was announced.

Chiranjeevi’s last film to release was Sye Raa, which was on the legendary freedom fighter and it turned out to be a huge hit. It had the mega star Chiranjeevi playing the title role with a bevy of stars in the cast. Sye Raa was bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs. 200 crores.

The film on the legendary freedom fighter was released last year and turned out to be a huge hit. The cast included stars from different film industries including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Pragya Jaiswal and Brahmaji. R. Rathnavelu was the cameraman, with A Sreekar Prasad editing it and Amit Trivedi wielding the music baton.