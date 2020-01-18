Fan pokes fun at 'RRR' movie delay, filmmakers tweet back in good spirit

The makers of the film replied to the tweet with a GIF.

Flix Tollywood

It is common for major filmmakers to release celebratory posters on the occasion of festivals, but one fan on Twitter got a little creative and shared a meme poking fun of the makers of SS Rajamouli’s next venture RRR and the delay in the film's release.

Three posters with wishes for Sankranti, Ugadi and Republic Day were released by the makers, with a festive background and message, with #RRR written over the posters. Making fun of this, the fan has shared three images of actor Jr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao from the actor’s film Nannaku Prematho.

“This is RRR Sankranti update, this is RRR Republic Day update, this is RRR Ugadi update,” read the phrases on the three panels of the pictures shared by the fan.

However, the makers of RRR took the fan’s jibe in a good spirit. The Twitter account of RRR Movie responded with a GIF of actor Jr NTR from the same film in which he is seen chuckling.

RRR is a multi-starrer film being directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli. It stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan Teja, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and is touted to be a story based on freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie is said to be a fictional account of their lives in exile.

This is Rajamouli’s first venture following the release of the Baahubali franchise which saw actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati playing the protagonist and antagonist respectively. It was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni with music by MM Keeravani. KK Senthil Kumar handled cinematography while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao was in charge of editing. It was released in two parts as Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It broke several box office records throughout India and was met with accolades from critics and audiences alike.

RRR marks the south Indian film debut of actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is expected to be released in July 2020.