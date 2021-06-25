'Family Man' actor Shahab Ali says romantic scenes between Sajid and Raji were cut

Actor Shahab Ali, who essayed the role of Sajid in Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2, confirmed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that some of his scenes with actor Samantha Akkineni, who played the role of Raji in the series, was cut out from the final version of the show. Although the show does not spell out the relationship Raji and Sajid share on screen, actor Shahab Ali in the interview said that there was a romantic angle to the bond between the two characters.

When asked if the makers had shot intimate scenes between both the characters, Shahab replied: “It is not just the intimate scenes. Overall, there were a lot of scenes that were shot but I think only scenes that were required and logical were retained. It was the usual process - you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out.”

He also added that a few “suggestive” scenes between Samantha and Shahab in the show, did not make it to the final cut. “We did a few suggestive scenes that indicated that the characters fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform, So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process," actor Shahab said.

Samantha played the role of an Eelam Tamil fighter and Shahab essayed the role of a Kashmiri separatist. They are shown to be on a mission to carry out suicide attacks in India. Speaking further about the relationship between Raji and Sajid, actor Shahab said, “The motive was to depict how the relationship between the two of them starts from caring for each other and transforms into love. But the two of them are on a dangerous mission. They were not looking for love but were seeking revenge. There are some things that are out of our hands though, that’s the kind of line we were thinking; maybe they fall in love later.” Adding that he is glad that people understood the on-screen dynamic the characters shared, actor Shahab stated, “I am happy that people are able to see that there is a subtle romance and a hidden love story.”