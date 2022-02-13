Family of Karnataka bride who collapsed at her wedding donates her organs

The bride collapsed at a photoshoot during her reception just a day before her wedding.

news Organ donation

A happy occasion turned tragic for a family in Srinivasapura of Karnataka’s Kolar district after a bride collapsed during her wedding reception and later was declared brain dead. Amid the tragedy however, the bride’s parents donated their daughter’s vital organs that saved many lives.

A day before her wedding on February 6, 26-year-old bride Chaitra collapsed at the reception in Kolar while a photoshoot was on. Her family immediately rushed her to Bengaluru’s National Institute Of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

Chaitra, according to reports, suffered a brainstem stroke and her condition worsened. On Friday, February 11, doctors declared her brain dead. This means that despite the body and its vital organs continuing to remain alive with external life support, there is no brain function and cannot be revived.

Following this, Chaitra’s parents Ramappa and Akkemma agreed to donate her organs. Chaitra’s organs reportedly were transplanted to other patients through the State Organ Transplant and Tissue Organisation Jeevasarthakathe. This was the first organ retrieval done at NIMHANS. According to the Times of India, two kidneys, heart valves and two corneas were retrieved and donated.

Chaitra’s body was taken back to her village on the night of Friday and was cremated on the morning of Saturday, February 12.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar appreciated the parents for this gesture and tweeted saying, “It was a big day for the 26-year Chaitra but destiny had other plans. She collapsed during her wedding reception at Srinivaspur in Kolar district. She was later declared as brain dead at NIMHANS. Despite the heart breaking tragedy, her parents have decided to donate her organs. This is a noble gesture and it should be a role model to everyone. This gesture will save many lives. This is the first organ retrieval at NIMHANS.”