Family bonding strengthened due to WFH: Survey of Telangana IT employees

In the survey with 500 respondents, 89% of them said that their relationship with the family and spouse has improved.

news Report

An overwhelming number of IT employees working in Hyderabad have said that the Work From Home (WFH) opportunity, in view of the coronavirus pandemic has strengthened their relationship with their family and spouse, according to a survey conducted by the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA). In the survey with 500 respondents, 89% of them said that their relationship with the family and spouse has improved.

Sundeep Makthala, TITA global president said that WFH has helped many people strengthen their family relationships. “The IT sector, according to NIMHANS, was among those that were seeing a high rate of divorce and discord. The WFH has given time to iron out many such issues,” Sundeep claimed.

Similarly 82% of the respondents also expressed happiness over the WFH opportunity being extended. The survey also revealed that 48% of the IT professionals, the majority, rated their WFH experience as ‘excellent’.

Most of the employees (52% of them) also said that they wouldn’t risk taking an onsite opportunity at this juncture.

According to TITA 90% of the companies had provided WFH opportunity to the employees.

The survey also found out that 49% of the employees work 8-10 hours every day, and 28% of them work 10-12 hours every day. It also revealed that most companies did not provide any incentive for setting up an infrastructure to WFH. Only 8% of them said that their offices provided incentives, the other 10% said that they were ‘unsure’ while the remaining 82% of them denied receiving any incentive.

The survey also aimed at finding out the challenges of WFH, in which 29% of them listed internet connectivity as a major issue. 25% of them complained about power outages, 24% of them ‘missing teamwork’, 13% complaining about the distractions at home, 4% of them unable to submit deliverables on time, and the remaining 5% listing ‘others’ as a challenge.