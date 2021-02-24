Fahadh Faasil launches first look poster of â€˜Wolfâ€™

The poster features actors Samyuktha Menon, Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko and Jaffar Idukki.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Fahadh Faasil launched the first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam film Wolf on Sunday. Actors Samyuktha Menon, Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko and Jaffar Idukki have been featured in the first look poster of the movie.

Wolf is directed by Shaji Azees, who has made films like Shakespeare MA Malayalam and Oridathoru Postman before. The movie is expected to be a thriller drama.

The film is being produced by Santhosh Damodharan under the banner of Damodar Cinema. Novelist GR Indugopan is on board as the scriptwriter. The soundtrack and background score for the film is being set to tune by Ranjin Raj, while BK Harinayanan is penning the lyrics for the songs. Faiz Siddik is on board as the cinematographer and Jothish Shankar will be the art director. Jothish has previously won the state award for best art director for his work in Kumbalangi Nights.

According to media reports, the film will only feature 10 or less than 10 characters. Samyuktha Menon will be essaying the role of Arjun Ashokanâ€™s fiancÃ©e in Wolf. Shine Tom Chacko will be playing the role of a cop in the movie.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Fasil who launched the first look of Wolf, will be seen in one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of 2021, Malik. This film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan with the technical crew comprising Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

The Maheshinte Prat hikaaram star will also act in upcoming movies such as Joji and Malayankunju. Raji sha Vijayan will be acting opposite Fahadh in Malayakunju. Director Sajimon revealed that the film is based on an unexplored and unique subject.