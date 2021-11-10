Fact check: Old video of anti-CAA rally in Kerala shared as Tripura violence protest

Visuals of a 2020 anti-CAA protest in Mannarkkad are being shared with the claim that it was organised by protestors in Kerala against the recent communal violence in Tripura.

A video of a huge crowd sloganeering in the streets is viral with the claim that a rally was organised by people in Kerala to protest the recent spate of communal violence in Tripura. You can watch the video below.

Several Twitter and Facebook users shared the footage with the same claim.

The visuals have also made their way to WhatsApp.

Fact-check

Alt News performed a keyword search and came across a video report dated January 3, 2020, by Mannarkkad Live. The video shows scenes from the viral clip. It shows an anti-CAA rally organised in Mannarkkad, Kerala.

The similarities between the video report and the viral video are shown below.

Another local media outlet covered the rally.

Thus, a video of an anti-CAA rally in Kerala last year was falsely circulated as a demonstration against the recent violence in Tripura.

(This article has been republished from AltNews with permission. You can read the original article here)