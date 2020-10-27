Facebook India's controversial public policy head Ankhi Das quits

This comes after she was in the eye of a storm over allegedly interfering in the implementation of Facebook’s hate speech policies.

Money Tech

Ankhi Das, the head of Facebook’s public policy in India, South Asia and Central Asia, stepped down from her role on Tuesday. This comes after she was in the eye of a storm over allegedly not implementing hate speech policies for politicians belonging to the ruling party at her behest over hurting the company’s business prospects.

These allegations, made in an article by the Wall Street Journal, were denied by the company, and it has said that her departure does not have to do with the allegations. Ankhi appeared on behalf of Facebook in front of the joint parliamentary committee on the issue of data security just last week.

In a statement, Facebook India Ajit Mohan said Ankhi was leaving Facebook to pursue her interest in public service.

“Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years. She has been a part of my leadership team over the last 2 years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future,” he said in a statement.