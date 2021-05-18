'Extremely wrong move': Actor Parvathy on Pinarayi's swearing-in with 500 guests

Parvathy urged that the upcoming government should set an example by holding the swearing-in ceremony online instead.

Criticisms are intensifying against the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s decision to hold swearing in ceremony with the participation of 500 people, amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The latest criticism comes from actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who has called the decision to hold a swearing-in with 500 guests "an extremely wrong move.", Parvathy said that it is shocking to see that Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan deems a crowd of 500 as "not that much".

The LDF won for the second consecutive term in Kerala in the 2021 Assembly polls and the swearing in ceremony for the upcoming government is scheduled to be held on May 20, at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. While it was initially planned by the LDF to conduct the ceremony with the participation of 700-800 people, after the Indian Medical Association came out slamming the move, the number of attendees was reduced to 500.

"There is no doubt that the state government has done incredible work and continues to do so to aid the frontline workers and help battle this pandemic in a very responsible way. Which is why it is shocking and unacceptable that a crowd of 500 is deemed “not that much” by the @CMOKerala for the swearing in ceremony on 20th," actor Parvathy said in a tweet.

She added that a virtual ceremony should be held, setting an example. "Given that the cases are still on the rise and we are nowhere near a finish line, it is an extremely wrong move especially when there is an opportunity to set an example by holding a virtual ceremony instead! I request the @CMOKerala to please consider this request and cancel such a public gathering. A virtual swearing in ceremony, please!" tweeted Parvathy.

It should be noted that the state is presently under a lockdown with 3.62 lakh active COVID-19 patients under treatment. In an effort to curb the raging disease transmission, four districts in the state have even been put under triple lockdown. All gatherings are prohibited in the state, barring wedding ceremonies and funerals with a maximum of 50 and 20 people respectively. It is amid this that the upcoming government's swearing in ceremony is scheduled to be held with 500 people.

On Monday, Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that participation of 500 people for such an event is not a big number. "It is due to the rare situation that the number has been cut short to this. Without understanding this, it is requested no one should present things in a different way," Pinarayi Vijayan had said.

