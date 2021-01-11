'Extremely disappointed with negotiations between govt and farmers': SC

"What is going on? States are rebelling against your laws,” a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told the Union government.

The Supreme Court Monday said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, against which several farmer organisations are staging protests at Delhi borders. "What is going on? States are rebelling against your laws,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the Centre. We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process.”

“We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

“We are sorry to say that you, as the Union of India, are not able to solve the problem. You have made a law without enough consultation, resulting in a strike. So you have to resolve the strike,” the SC told the government.

The apex court, which was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said it is not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment. The CJI-led bench said it will pass orders on issue concerning farmers protests and the implementation of new farm laws in parts.

“This is a very delicate situation, the bench said, adding, “There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial.”

The Supreme Court added that its intention was to see a negotiated solution, but there has been no response from Union government on its willingness to put the contentious farm laws on hold.

The Supreme Court reiterated the need for setting up a committee on farm laws and said it will stop the implementation of the laws if panel so advises. The court also suggested the names of former CJIs including RM Lodha to head panel for exploring the possibility of a solution over farm laws protests.

“Farmers are protesting against the laws. Let them tell their grievances before the committee. We will decide on the laws after the Committee files a report,” the court said.