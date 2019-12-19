Expert panel says no flaw in Biodiversity flyover design, recommends safety measures

Flyover mishap

The report has noted that there are no deviations in the design and the flyover is safe for use if a speed of 40 kmph is maintained.

The panel of four experts formed to check the construction and design of Hyderabad’s Biodiversity flyover has given a clean chit and said there is no flaw in its design. The panel has recommended rumble strips, cutters, signages and side barriers as safety measures to avoid over-speeding.

The flyover was closed down in November after a car went off the flyover due to over speeding and crashed onto the road below, killing a woman and injuring several other people who were standing below. The accused, Milan Krishna Rao, was driving his car at a speed of 104 kmph, but had claimed that the design of the flyover had caused his car to go off the road.

According to reports, the report given to GHMC will be sent to the state government, which will then deliberate on the opening of the flyover.

“Administrative and technical sanctions for the flyover were taken for 40 kmph and it was based on the sanctions that the flyover was designed and built,” GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar told media on Wednesday.

According to reports in Deccan Chronicle, the flyover will be opened to the public in the next ten days.

The expert panel in its report has noted that there are no deviations in the construction of the flyover from its plan and that the flyover is safe for use if the speed of 40 kmph is maintained.

“Around 540 people have been penalised so far for over speeding on the flyover. There will be continuous monitoring of vehicular speed. Measures to control and catch who cross the limit will be put in place,” GHMC commissioner added.

The expert committee has also suggested setting up view cutters, which are sheets of metal or asbestos that will stop motorists from peering at things around the flyover. The civic body is also mulling plans to have barricades in a zigzag manner on the flyover, during non-peak hours, so as to prevent speeding.