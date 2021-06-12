Ex-Telangana Health Min Eatala Rajender to join BJP

Eatala was sacked from the cabinet by CM KCR after allegations of land grabbing.

news Politics

Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who was the MLA from the Huzurabad constituency, has tendered his resignation to the speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday, June 12.

Addressing the media from Gun Park in Hyderabad, the six-time MLA said, “This is a fight between KCR’s money and arrogance and Telangana’s self-respect. I urge the people to support me and wherever you are in the world, call up your relatives in Huzurabad and urge them to support me. I am a people’s man and I have always stood by the people irrespective of their caste, religion and region. In the future also I will stand by the people and strive for their welfare. I promise today that I will work towards the Telangana that we aspired and fought for.”

Rajender ended his speech at Gun Park by raising the ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan and his supporters erupted in cheer and applause. Rajender visited Gun Park in Hyderabad before tendering his resignation to pay his respects to the martyrs of the Telangana movement.

Putting an end to a month-long speculation over former Minister Eatala Rajender's political future, a team of leaders from the BJP led by its national general secretary and Telangana incharge Tarun Chugh met him at his residence. Eatala is likely to join the BJP in Delhi in the presence of its national leaders in a few days. The meeting with the BJP came amid a charged political atmosphere following the sacking of Eatala by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) from the cabinet, and taking away the crucial health portfolio.

According to reports, Eatala plans to resign from his position as Huzurabad MLA on Saturday by submitting his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Prior to that, he is expected to pay tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park.

Eatala is facing probes by state government agencies such as the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Revenue department and the committee appointed by the government in the backdrop of land grabbing allegations.

It was alleged that the Eatala family-owned Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited and his followers grabbed government-assigned lands in Medak district and endowment lands in Devarayamjal in Medchal Malkajgiri. Recently, a third probe was initiated after a person from Ravalkole, Medchal alleged land grabbing by Eatala's son Nitin Reddy.

BJP state top brass has also been present with Chugh during his discussions with Eatala. His allies, former MLA and senior TRS leader Enugu Ravinder Reddy and Tula Uma have also been present.

Chugh said that his party welcomes Eatala into its fold as he is a ‘jana neta’ (leader of masses) and was a part of the statehood movement.

"Eatala fought for the Telangana dream and is now leaving KCR, signalling the end of KCR's family rule in the future. KCR is behaving as though Telangana has been created for him and his family. Telangana's goals and dreams are being shattered in the new state. Eatala has been targeted by the TRS just for speaking his voice and truth. He is resigning from the party and coming with us to end the autocratic rule,” Chugh said.

Read: Sacked from Telangana CM KCR’s cabinet, all eyes on Eatala Rajender’s next move